Astronaut: The Best Confirmed For Release In Mid-August

After having a successful demo and some pretty cool hype for the ridiculous story, we're finally getting Astronaut: The Best next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Universal Happymaker confirmed this week that Astronaut: The Best is being fully released next month. In case you aren't aware of the story, the game will have you trying to train some of the worst candidates for a space program ever as you attempt to get these cosmonauts up to the moon before your rivals. You can check out the latest gameplayer trailer down at the bottom as the game will officially launch itself into your PC via Steam on August 15th.

"In Astronaut: The Best, players are charged with managing a space academy using lies, witchcraft, and hard work. Your astronauts aren't just stats: they're incompetent screwups. Players must guide procedurally misfit recruits through a roguelite web of scandals, challenges, and space-shatteringly meaningful choices. Turn them into national heroes by any means necessary, or your bosses will see you dead in a ditch."

Train Your Astronauts – Recruit procedurally generated characters, strengthen their abilities, and discover their hidden personality traits. Astronauts could be revealed to be serial killers, part-time pirates, members of the royal family, and much more. Your choices have an impact on each recruit and their likelihood of success.

Unpredictable Missions – Through a blend of procedural and branching narrative structures, no mission is ever the same. Explore all the possible roguelite results in each replay, filled with character, humor, and twists you'll never see coming.

Charm The Nation, or Else – Prepare your astronauts to perform for the nation on sensationalist TV programs and in the tabloids. Succeed in zany trials to win glory, or fail spectacularly and face deadly consequences.

Spacecraft Meets Witchcraft – The nation's High Priests demand results, and a well-placed spell can mean all the difference. Perform mystic rituals, use supernatural charms to give your astronauts the upper hand, and discover a metaverse-spanning mystery underneath it all.

