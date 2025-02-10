Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astronomics, Numizmatic

Astronomics Has Officially Launched On Steam Today

Astronomics has officially launche don PC today, as you can explore sci-fi mining operations on multiple levels through Steam

Article Summary Astronomics launches on Steam, offering a sci-fi mining adventure set in space with intense top-down action.

Play as a miner balancing corporate jobs, resource gathering, and pirate threats to return to Earth.

Explore and automate asteroid mining in a vast, challenging space environment for maximum efficiency.

Customize your starship, command a crew, and manage logistics for lucrative asteroid belt contracts.

Indie game developer and publisher Numizmatic launched their latest game today, as Astronomics is available for PC via Steam right now. If you haven't seen the game yet, you'll take on the role of a miner out in space who is working for a few different corporations, depending on what the job calls for. You'll scavenge and mine for what you need, get paid, upgrade your stuff, and become well-known in the industry for getting jobs done. All while fending off pirates and trying to earn enough money to get back home to Earth. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is out now.

Astronomics

Assemble a faithful crew of bots and command your customizable starship on mining expeditions! Complete contracts and save up for that ticket to Earth so you can come home… for the very first time. In the not-so-distant future, the cost of living on Earth has become astronomical – a paradise for the lucky few who can afford it and only an aspiration for those who can't. Guess which kind of person you are? Fortunately you've got a sure fire path to profit in the asteroid belt with your pseudo employment contract with the Cube Corporation and their motivational representative CUBO.

Top Down Action: Manually pilot your shuttle and directly control your bot in a physics drive sandbox. Jump chasms, toss resources off a cliff, and blast pirates if they show up.

Manually pilot your shuttle and directly control your bot in a physics drive sandbox. Jump chasms, toss resources off a cliff, and blast pirates if they show up. Space Exploration: Your mining claim is only 600 KKM wide but infinitely deep. Venturing further with each run, you'll find new types of asteroids to explore and more corporations offering new equipment, upgrades, and contracts

Your mining claim is only 600 KKM wide but infinitely deep. Venturing further with each run, you'll find new types of asteroids to explore and more corporations offering new equipment, upgrades, and contracts Asteroid Mining Automation: Each asteroid presents new logistical challenges. Build infrastructure and deploy equipment to automate your resource gathering and increase efficiency.

Each asteroid presents new logistical challenges. Build infrastructure and deploy equipment to automate your resource gathering and increase efficiency. Going from Micro to Macro: While you focus on exploring new asteroids in a smaller shuttle, your Manufacturing Bay back on the Freighter is idly refining resources and producing goods to fulfill your contracts.

