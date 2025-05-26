Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Computex 2025

ASUS Reveals Several New Gaming Products This Month

ASUS recently revealed a few new gaming items coming to their catalog, including a new gamign keyboard, two mice, and a chair

Article Summary ASUS unveils new ROG Falcata 75% split gaming keyboard with customizable magnetic switches.

ROG Harpe II Ace esports mouse debuts, featuring 8K wireless tech and 42,000-dpi optical sensor.

ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad offers a massive, cooling surface designed for comfort and precision.

ROG Courser and Destrier Core gaming chairs provide advanced ergonomics and premium support.

Earlier this month at Computex 2025, ASUS revealed three new items they're adding to their catalog of gaming accessories, as part of their Computex 2025 presentation. Among the new items they showed off included the new ROG Falcata 75% gaming keyboard, the esports-oriented ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse and Strix Ace XG248 gaming monitor, the ROG Courser and Destrier Core gaming chairs to offer different kinds of comfort, and the ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad. We have info on most of those for you here as they'll be interesting the market sometime this year.

ASUS ROG Falcata Gaming Keyboard

The Falcata is a 75% split gaming keyboard designed for precision and flexibility. This versatile gaming keyboard adapts to different gaming setups, allowing users to use the left keyboard module to free up desktop space for their mousing hand. The Falcata provides more room for mouse movement—more room than even a 60% keyboard. The hot-swappable ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switch used across the keyboard provides gamers with refined keystrokes that can be customized for 0.1–3.5mm actuation and fine-tuned at 0.01mm intervals. This pre-lubed magnetic switch is engineered for a solid feel with lightning-fast performance and a 100-million-keypress lifespan. The switch has a polycarbonate top housing, while the stem and bottom housing are made of POM plastic. Plus, the walled stem design enhances stability and keeps out dust. A unique snap-fit mechanism prevents key wobble from affecting magnet movement, ensuring precise and accurate actuation with every keystroke.

ROG Harpe II Ace Gaming Mouse

Designed for esports, products in the ROG Ace collection are developed alongside professional gamers and deliver the speed, precision, and reliability that the best in the game can put their full trust in. Every product that carries the Ace moniker is a testament to ROG's commitment to developing industry-leading gear to help players fulfil their potential. Engineered for pro-grade performance, the Harpe II Ace is perfectly balanced to enable effortless flicks, swift swipes, and absolute precision for competitive play. An innovative bio-based nylon construction re-duces weight and enhances impact resistance, while built-in ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology delivers exceptional precision and reliability, along with an amazing up to 8000Hz polling rate. The Harpe II Ace is armed with the 42,000-dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor with track-on-glass technology for exceptional control. Plus, the ROG-exclusive optical micro switches used in the Harpe II Ace have an astounding 100-million click lifespan and deliver clear-cut signals with instant actuation.

Taking the iconic claw-grip shape of the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition as a starting point, the refined silhouette of the Harpe II Ace better accommodates both claw and fingertip grips. The sidewalls of the mouse gently taper inwards, making the Harpe II Ace easier to lift, while a precisely-tuned incline from the buttons to the hump promotes better hand balance and stability. The slightly-lowered hump allows for finer micro-adjustments with fingertip grips, while still offering solid palm support for claw-style users. Lastly, the side buttons are positioned and angled to provide clear separation between the two, ensuring both are within easy reach of the thumb and reducing the chance of accidental mis-clicks.

ROG Sheath II XXL Mouse Pad

Measuring a massive 900 x 400 x 3mm, the ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad offers more than enough space to accommodate gaming gear and peripherals. Its advanced cooling fabric enhances heat dissipation and improves cooling efficiency for more comfortable gaming experiences. This mouse pad has a nonslip rubber base that provides a firm grip on any surface, while durable anti-fray, narrow flat-stitched edges provide a smoother feel and minimal friction.

ROG Courser & ROG Destrier Core Gaming Chairs

The ROG Courser gaming chair features the 90–155° Dynamic Synchronized Reclining system with constant back support, eliminating the overextended feeling on the back often experienced when reclining traditional gaming chairs. Equipped with 360° 4D armrests, the chair offers fully adjustable support to ensure optimal arm positioning for both mobile and desktop gaming. The ROG Courser's 4D Adjustable Lumbar Support allows for both depth and height customization, letting players fine-tune the positioning for personalized, ergonomic support. The cold-pressed lumbar pad allows smooth airflow, plus an ultrawide 58cm seat and a magnetic detachable headrest, players are in for an immersive and comfortable experience. Additionally, the chair features premium transparent leatherette material with concealed RGB lighting strips that stay invisible when turned off for an elegant look.

The ROG Destrier Core is now available in Moonlight White, rounding out the ROG Moonlight White peripherals lineup for gamers looking to create sleek, clinical all-white setups. The Destrier Core has all the elements of an ergonomic gaming chair, a futuristic cyborg-inspired aesthetic, exceptional adjustability, and durable build quality. It features breathable mesh, a Nylon frame, adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and luxuriously-padded armrests that have a special elevation mode just for mobile gaming. In addition, the ROG Destrier Core offers optimal airflow to keep gamers comfortable during long hours of play.

