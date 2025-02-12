Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: I Robot

Atari Reveals New Modernized Version of "I, Robot"

Atari has a brand new viersion of their classic gamne, I, Robot, on the way, as they have put a modernized spin on the title

Article Summary Atari reimagines the classic 1984 arcade hit "I, Robot" for modern consoles with vibrant visuals and gameplay tweaks.

Experience Jeff Minter's eclectic style with a psychedelic 3D adventure featuring colors, shapes, and sounds.

Play as an ox-headed robot resisting authority across 55 levels filled with platforming and new arena challenges.

Enjoy unique tube-shooter stages, llamas, procedural music, and online leaderboards for a competitive edge.

Atari is bringing back another classic title in a modernized way, as the team revealed a new version of I, Robot, which is in the works for release. The game has taken the classic 1984 arcade shooter created by Jeff Minter, and have transformed his signature assault of colors, shapes, and sounds into a title you'd expect from modern consoles, as you still attempt to escape through a 3D kaleidoscopic visualizer. We have more details about the game below, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in Spring 2025.

I, Robot

When the overlords got you down, it's time to rise up! I, Robot is an act of open rebellion from the original indie developer, Jeff Minter. Help an unhappy robot resist authority and avoid the all-seeing eye in this reimagined version of an eclectic, 80s arcade game. Featuring Minter's signature assault of colors, shapes and sounds, I, Robot is built from the ground up with new challenges, new twists, and a whole lot of llamas.

The premise of I, Robot is simple: you take control of an ox-headed robot that's had enough and is on a mission to resist authority and outwit the all-seeing eye. In each level, navigate across tiles, flipping each one to proceed to the next. Don't jump while the eye's watching, or you'll be zapped away. Race down a tube blasting enemy shapes in between levels, and challenge your skills in arena levels full of lethal enemies. All this inside the 3D space of Minter's kaleidoscopic visualizer. Need a break from the arcade action? Jump into the ungame, where you can channel your inner Jeff Minter and play around with all the sights and sounds from the game.

55 platforming and arena levels

Unique tube-shooter bonus stages between each level

Llamasoft's unique brand of mind-melting visuals

Procedural music that builds as you excel

Online leaderboards

