Atari Reveals The Intellivision Sprint Retro Gaming Console

Atari has revealed the Intellivision Sprint, a modern-day remake of the classic '80s gaming console, with 45 games build into the unit

Atari has a new retro console on the way from a former rival, as they have revealed the Intellivision Sprint retro gaming console. This is a modern-day take on the original Intellivision console released in 1980, serving as a direct competitor to the Atari 2600, which made the two companies a part of the actual first "console war" long before Nintendo and SEGA mixed it up. This comes with 45 built-in games with controller cards to slide in and show you how to control each title, with all the modern hookups for HDTV and monitors of today. We have more details from the company below as it's currently up for pre-order for $150.

Intellivision Sprint

Released in 1980 as a direct competitor to the Atari 2600, the Intellivision sparked a legendary rivalry that became known as the First Console War. Intellivision offered contemporary players more realistic sports games, richer graphics and unique controllers. Created in collaboration with Plaion, the new Intellivision Sprint has an authentic design, with the original's gold and black surface and wood grain front. Technical upgrades include two wireless controllers, an HDMI output, and a USB-A port for library expansion.

The 45 built-in games represent the Intellivision's competitive edge in sports and strategy games. Highlights include the sports games Baseball, Chip Shot Super Pro Golf, Soccer, Super Pro Skiing, Tennis and Super Pro Football and strategy games B-17 Bomber, Sea Battle, Space Battle, and Utopia. Fan-favorite arcade games include Astrosmash, Shark! Shark!, Star Strike, Thin Ice and Boulder Dash round out the collection. Two of the unique and eye-catching controller overlays are included for every game in the collection.

Atari set off with a major initiative to expand on the legacy of Intellivision through the landmark acquisition of the Intellivision brand and the lion's share of the game catalog in 2024. Since then, The First Console War, an expansion for the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection, has been released, and now, the Intellivision Sprint begins Atari's journey with Intellivision hardware.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Intellivision's 45th anniversary, and what better way to honor it than by bringing back this innovative console for fans to experience once again?" said Matt Burnett, VP of Strategic Operations at Atari. "Becoming caretakers of such an important brand is both a big responsibility and a very fun expansion of our work at Atari.

"It has been rewarding to apply some of the learnings from our successful collaboration on the Atari+ retro consoles to the Intellivision Sprint," said Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Plaion. "We're proud to bring a modern take on this groundbreaking console to Intellivision fans and collectors."

