Atari Reveals The Mini Pong Jr. For The Holiday Season

Atari are gearing up for the holiday season with all their new items, as they revealed today the Mini Pong Jr. As you can see here, this is a small tabletop version of the game that is about the size of a Nintendo Wii U, in which both players can play the classic title like it was a tiny arcade machine. It looks pretty cool for a fun little stocking stuffer, and will probably be a top gift for people who want to play the original without having to pull up a retro version on any of the modern consoles. There was no official release date given beyond the holiday season, nor did it come with a price tag so we don't know what it'll run you yet. Here's a little bit more info and some screenshot from the company from today's announcement.

The Atari Mini Pong Jr. from UNIS allows players to experience Pong in a whole new dimension, bringing a high-tech yet retro '80s arcade experience to the home living room. The Atari Mini Pong Jr. measures just 30-centimeters in length and is outfitted with an LCD screen, fitting perfectly on any table surface. The device features single-player play against an AI, 2-player local multiplayer, retro arcade sound effects, and physical dials for players to control their respective Pong paddles. The device is powered by a USB cable and adapter; users can optionally install three lithium rechargeable batteries for portable play. "We are delighted to collaborate with the creative minds at UNIS to create a new arcade-inspired Pong gaming machine for fans," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Available soon online, the Atari Mini Pong Jr. is the perfect gift for Atari fans and collectors interested in experiencing the simple-yet-challenging gameplay of Pong in a tangible, more immersive way." "We are extremely excited to be working with Atari on developing the Atari Mini Pong Jr.," said Steven Tan, General Manager of UNIS Technology (Canada) Ltd. "We previously launched several Pong tables for the amusement coin-op industry in partnership with Calinfer, and those products have done exceptionally well. Pong is truly an incredible license. I am looking forward to seeing the Atari Mini Pong Jr. hit the consumer market!"