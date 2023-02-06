Atelier Ryza 3 Reveals More Cooking Content In Latest Trailer Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key revealed more content during the Taipei Game Show 2023 this week.

During the Taipei Game Show 2023, Koei Tecmo and GUST Studio revealed more content for Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key. Along with a new trailer for the game, showing off the opening movie in all of its glory, the team opened up more info about cooking in the game and how it building your own Altier and cooking scrumptious meals will have an effect on the game. Enjoy the info the team released along with the new trailer as the game is set to be released on February 24th, 2023.

"In Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key, players will investigate a strange group of islands and explore various regions while attempting to unravel a mysterious new threat to their hometown. Throughout their adventure, they will pick up randomly generated quests, but will also encounter a new type of quests, World Quests. By completing these quests, each specific to the regions they travel through, players will learn more about the territories and the colorful characters they meet along the way. But beware, completing a World Quest may result in changes to the field and other areas! As players explore the regions, they will discover bonfires scattered throughout the field where their party can rest, and Ryza can cook delicious recipes for herself and her friends. This new Atelier cooking system enables players to obtain recipes by completing quests, helping to enhance their party in a variety of ways, and even allowing for a whole new strategy level when challenging strong enemies. Bonfires also allow Ryza and her friends to rest, changing the time of the day and, therefore, enemies nearby."

"In addition to building bonfires, players will also be able to build their own atelier in each region to serve as a base for the adventure. The atelier provides various effects depending on the building style as players will be able to choose from three different types of structures: the research base, which is advantageous for exploration, the farm for gathering, and the laboratory for synthesis. Ryza's friend, the fan-favorite Puni, will accompany her in each atelier after construction. Players will be able to feed and raise them into the Puni of their liking, with their appearance changing depending on the food they eat. Players will even be able to send Puni out into the world to collect materials for them."