Athelan Battlegrounds Releases Free Demo on Steam

You can play a free demo of the game Athelan Battlegrounds on Steam right now, as the team prepares for a release sometime in 2026

Experience turn-based tactical PvP action where real players compete on a futuristic battlefield.

No pay-to-win systems or meta progression—Athelan Battlegrounds will be free-to-play on launch.

Compete as champions deciding the fate of whole civilizations through one strategic, high-stakes battle.

Indie game developer and publisher Athelan Games has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Athelan Battlegrounds. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a turn-based tactical PvP game where you face off against IRL players as contenders in a futuristic battlefield where strategy will be the key to taking victory over your oppoenent. The game will be free-to-play when it launches with no meta progression and no pay-to-win systems. You can play the free demo on Steam right now, as the full version will arrive sometime in 2026.

Athelan Battlegrounds

War was once absolute. Civilizations rose and fell. Entire worlds, brimming with unrealized potential, snuffed out all because another world was lucky enough to have evolved early. Survival wasn't due to ingenuity or persistence, but simply due to who built their war machines first. That was before the Veyrathi intervened.

Before they became the architects of the Cosmic Law, they were scientists, explorers, dreamers. Similar to most other intelligent life across the stars. They were a species consumed by the pursuit of knowledge. In their insatiable hunger for progress, they pushed the boundaries of technology and magic to a point where they could significantly impact the fate of worlds. That realization came with a choice: They could claim all of it or… they could impose order on the chaos they had witnessed across the great weave of the universe. They chose the latter.

No more would worlds be lost to senseless war, their destinies decided by which world got to its arms first. If a planet wished for dominance over another, it would have to battle for it. And so, the ambitious beings from planet Veyros created the Athelan Battlegrounds: An arena where worlds are lost and gained through trial by combat. Where the fate of whole civilizations is decided by a single match. Champions fight in place of armies and the result determines the future. If a civilization wishes to take over another, it must challenge it. The defending world has but two choices: yield a champion and fight for their survival or lose their planet entirely.

​One fight. That is all it takes.

