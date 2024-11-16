Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Atomfall

Atomfall Announces Release Date For Late March 2025

Rebellion Developments have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Atomfall, as we'll see it arrive next March

Article Summary Atomfall releases March 27, 2025, as Rebellion unveils their latest survival-action game.

Explore a post-nuclear world filled with mysterious characters and cryptic organizations.

Engage in high-stakes combat, combining marksmanship and melee to survive hostile encounters.

Uncover secrets inspired by classic British sci-fi, with crafting and RPG elements enhancing gameplay.

Rebellion Developments have confirmed the release date for their latest game, as Atomfall will be coming out on PC and consoles next March. The team revealed their latest survival-action title, which is set after the events of a nuclear disaster, will arrive on March 27, 2025. Along with the news, the team released a new trailer showing off more parts of the game, which we have for you here.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly, and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

A single-player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences to create a world that is eerily familiar yet completely alien.

Explore a dark and foreboding world with varying environments and locations.

Uncover leads through investigation, exploration, conversation, and combat as you attempt to solve a mystery inspired by classic British science fiction such as The Day of the Triffids, early Doctor Who, and The Quatermass Experiment.

Desperate high-stakes combat blends expert marksmanship with vicious hand-to-hand combat.

Craft items and weapons that may save your life, ransack ruined houses for supplies, and even unearth hidden treasures using your trusty metal detector.

Define your character through interactions with NPCs, light RPG elements, and skill trees.

