Atomic Picnic Receives Its First Major Content Update

Atomic Picnic has a free update available, as they have given the game a new character, and reworked a few things for players to enjoy

Indie game developer BitCake Studio and publisher Mad Mushroom have released a new major update for Atomic Picnic, giving the game a number of new additions. First off, you're getting a new character named Rose, who is basically a jetpacking sniper, so that should come in handy. Second, you got new Weapon Mods added to the game to improve damage and more. Finally, they have revamped the Discoveries system, which will keep you busy in a few different ways. We have the dev notes below as the free update is live.

Atomic Picnic

Introducing Rose

A former military sniper, Rose is equipped with a Jetbelt and synergizes well with the Sniper Rifle. Rose's Active ability is her Jetbelt, giving her the ability to fly and shoot at the cost of 2% Max Health Damage per second while active. Her Slow Fall passive allows Rose to reduce fall speed while aiming her weapon AND increase damage done while in the air. Rose suffers from Survivor's Guilt – for every point of healing received, she gains one stack of Guilt. This powers her next weapon shot, consuming all stacks of Guilt and adding them to her weapon's damage. Every Shot Counts, however, and if a bullet consumes all Guilt stacks and kills an enemy, all stacks are restored.

Weapon Mods are Here!

The new Weapon Mods system introduces new ways to change your play style and favorite builds. Primary Mods change how your weapon behaves. For instance: three-shot burst and homing bullets. Reload Mods change the function of fast-reload and synergize with Curios that trigger on reload. Skill Mods add new secondary attack types to your weapons. Electrocute your enemies, launch rockets (and rocket jump!), throw knives, and more!

Reworked Discoveries System

Discoveries, the progression system that unlocks new weapons, characters, maps, Mementos, and more, has been completely revamped with new goals and rewards. Discoveries are now more interesting and complex, with more than one condition to be satisfied. For example, previously unlocking the Sniper would require players to use any device 1,000 times. Now players need to deal 2,500 damage total, specifically with the Rojao device.

Of note – If you are a returning player, you will have the option to reset your Discoveries progression. If the player chooses to reset, everything previously unlocked will need to be earned again. If the player chooses not to reset, content already unlocked will remain available and the Discoveries screen will be reset to the new system. In this case, the player may achieve a Discovery only for it to unlock nothing because it was already unlocked in the previous system.

