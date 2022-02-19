Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022

Attack Forme Deoxys returns to raids today in Pokémon GO, taking the place of the Normal Forme. This continues a speedy rotation of each Deoxys Formes with each just getting a few days and all remaining Formes getting a Shiny release. Previously, only Normal Forme had its Shiny released. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Mythical Attack Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Deoxys's 100% IVs.

Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Normal Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Attack Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Take heed! Using the top choices all powered up and suited with the right move, Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players. This is major! If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Let us know how your solo attempts work out in the comments below. I'll be trying on my end.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Deoxys Candy you earn in that event.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Mythical Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!