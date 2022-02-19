Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
Attack Forme Deoxys returns to raids today in Pokémon GO, taking the place of the Normal Forme. This continues a speedy rotation of each Deoxys Formes with each just getting a few days and all remaining Formes getting a Shiny release. Previously, only Normal Forme had its Shiny released. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Mythical Attack Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Deoxys's 100% IVs.
Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Normal Forme Deoxys counters as such:
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Attack Forme Deoxys with efficiency.
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Take heed! Using the top choices all powered up and suited with the right move, Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players. This is major! If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Let us know how your solo attempts work out in the comments below. I'll be trying on my end.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Deoxys Candy you earn in that event.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Tier Five Mythical Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!