Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Our Attack Forme Deoxys Raid Guide will help you take down this Tier Five Raid Boss during this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn.

The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Attack Forme Deoxys. Let's get into it.

Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Attack Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Attack Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players due to its low Defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Attack Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!