Aurogon Shanghai Announces Their New Game Afterimage

Indie developer Aurogon Shanghai announced their latest game with the hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania known as Afterimage. Hand-drawn is an understatement when it comes to the look of this game as they went above and beyond with the design, bringing in a lot of beauty and life to a world of magic and mystery. Of all the games getting announced this month, this one definitely looks like it could be a breakout indie title. You can get a better look at the game from the developer video below, as it is set to be released in late 2022 for PC and all three major consoles.

Explore Engardin, a mystical world created by a supreme deity full of beautiful sights and myriad secrets. Traverse over 15 hand-drawn environments ranging from towering volcanos to the ruins of an ancient metropolis. Guide Renee, an intrepid heroine, across a 25-30 hour adventure filled with mystery. But be wary, for as wondrous as the sights of Engardin are, corrupted creatures and dangerous foes abound.

Move through Engardin's different regions, challenging adversaries and encountering new gameplay mechanics in each area. Fight against more than 150 foes using various weapons and ten character abilities. Outfit Renee with two primary weapons and one secondary, swapping between them during free-flowing combat encounters to create custom fighting styles on the fly. Face off against strange creatures, avoid deadly traps, and overcome bosses while traversing Engardin.

Uncover the world's deepest secrets by sliding, leaping, and climbing through complex environments. Encounter roaming bests, warm spirits, and friendly characters learning their stories and piecing together information about Engardin's history to understand what befell the sublime landscape. Scour each map for secret paths, hidden chests, and powerful new abilities that increase Renee's skills both in and out of combat to help her become the greatest warrior in the land.