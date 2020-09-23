Avalon Hill Will Be Releasing A Revised Version Of HeroQuest

It appears Avalon Hill is resurrecting another board game from the past as the company announced HeroQuest is returning. Back in the late-80s and early-90s, this was the epic game of games to be playing if you wanted fantasy but didn't have time to put together a D&D group. Originally conceived by Milton Bradley in a partnership with Games Workshop, the game allowed you to make sungeones however you saw fit for you and your friends to explore, look for treasure, and fight demons in. After the original was released in 1989, there were several expansion packs to be added to give you more options, and they even created a video game based on the series in 1994 called Legacy of Sorasil. Sadly, it went the way of most board games of that era as it was costly to buy and other cheaper titles started getting attention.

Now it appears Avalon Hill has the rights to it via Hasbro (who acquired Milton Bradley decades ago), and are working to release a new version through crowdfunding. Normally we wouldn't promote a crowdfunding campaign until it met its funding, but as of the time we're writing this article, they've already reached $855k of $1m for a 45-day campaign. They're getting funded regardless. There are two versions you can buy and fund; the Heroic Tier for $100 and the Mythic Tier for $150. Each comes with its own set of figures and cards and whatnot to make the price worth what it is. Considering the initial popularity of it back in the day, there's no reason this won't do well. It's just a matter of how well.

Deep inside another dimension, face battling barbarians and evil magic on a quest for adventure in a maze of monsters. This is HeroQuest, the fantasy adventure game, where winning means mastering the art of combat and magic. Once you get into it, you'll never be the same. Do you dare to delve into the depths of Kellar's Keep? Crawling with sinister monsters and menacing goblins…are you brave enough to make the journey? The first HeroQuest expansion features more miniatures for your collection as well as 10 new epic adventures to test the power of your heroes!