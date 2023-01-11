Axew Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Twinkling Fantasy Axew Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these counters to take on the Dragon-type Axew in Tier One during Twinkling Fantasy.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Axew. With this raid guide, you can take on Axew in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Axew Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Axew counters as such:

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Axew with efficiency.

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Regigigas: Ice-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Axew can be easily defeated with one trainer at any level. Using any of the above counters with the correct moveset will be a simple raid that will allow you to Shiny check Axew.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Axew is currently unknow, but Shiny Axew is indeed available. It is suspected by Silph researchers that it may be using a rate of one in 135.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!