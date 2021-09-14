Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

The Lake Trio officially returns to raids in Pokémon GO today, and this time they will be Shiny! These three Legendary Pokémon have a lot of shared counters, so you may be able to make groups that will work against all three when comparing these raid guides. Keep in mind, though, there are qualities that Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie have that make them distinct from each other in some ways. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Azelf, a pure Psychic-type that can now be encountered in its Shiny form.

Top Azelf Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Azelf counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

*Please note that you cannot currently have two Megas active at once. You will need to pick between these counters.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Azelf with efficiency.

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Krookodile (Snarl, Crunch)

Bisharp (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Azelf can be duoed, but it will be a difficult battle. Your best bet is to make sure you have three or four players with the top counters and moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Shiny Legendaries are a guaranteed first catch, so you can feel free to use a Pinap Berry if you encounter a Shiny Azelf.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

Azelf's 100% IVs are 1834 in normal weather and 2293 in boosted weather conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!