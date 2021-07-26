Back 4 Blood Reveals New Trailer & Beta Testing Dates

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios revealed a new trailer for Back 4 Blood as the game will open a new beta testing period next month. The latest trailer shows off how the game will look and play on PC as you're given the tour of this zombie-filled land. Meanwhile, we now know the Open Beta will have a couple of periods in the first few weeks of August. We got the details on the beta below including how you can get in on it.

The upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from Aug. 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register here for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but please note, website registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited. The Open Beta will continue from Aug. 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Back 4 Blood – PC Trailer (https://youtu.be/VwqgU1PQNKI)

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customizable action to keep players coming back for more. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world. The game will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PS5, PS4 and PC on October 12th, 2021. Pre-orders will receive entry into the Early Access portion of the Open Beta from Aug. 5-9, along with a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack.