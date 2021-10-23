Backbone Receives A Console Release Date Next Week

Raw Fury revealed this week that they'll be releasing developer EggNut's Backbone on Xbox and PlayStation consoles next week. if you haven't tried the game out yet, you take on the role of a raccoon private eye named Howard Lotor who does his best to solve crimes, but is also what you might expect from this kind of detective. You'll explore a dystopian version of Vancouver inhabited by animals as you go through a story of change and transformation, as well as a bit of self-discovery. The game will drop for both sets of consoles on October 28, and as a bonus, it will be fully localized in several languages on all platforms including Japanese, French, German, Russian, Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Spanish.

Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art. After years of small-time cases, lonely evenings, and just barely scraping by, Howard Lotor is swept into a job quite unlike any other before it. What starts as a menial case slowly unravels into something much darker, pitting Howard against the oppressive, systemic power hierarchies of the City itself.

Backbone's Vancouver is a dangerous place, bleak and dreary, but not entirely without hope. It's a tale of a cold and existentialist world, interspersed with genuine connections and a bruised but undying drive to make a difference. Everyone wants to change the world, but not always for the better. The breathtaking combination of high-resolution pixel art and 3D effects like dynamic lighting, pouring rain, volumetric fog and neon lights bring the sprawling city to life. An original soundtrack by Danshin and Arooj Aftab is expertly crafted to create a cinematic, atmospheric, and simply jaw-dropping soundscape. You've never heard dystopian doom jazz quite like this.