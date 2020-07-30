Barotrauma Will Be Getting A New Frontiers Update

Daedalic Entertainment along with FakeFish and Undertow Games revealed that Barotrauma is getting a new update called "New Frontiers". This will be the biggest update to the game since it was released, giving players a whole new set of things to do. This update is going to add a campaign-based journey with a "mysterious destination" deep within the depths of Europa. There have been improvements made to a lot of the game's content to help create a real sense of progression in the campaign mode as well. Plus, there's a work-in-progress ending that has been implemented, along with what the devs refer to as an accessible endgame location. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer before you dive in.

Outposts : The crew is now able to physically reach and explore outposts at the start and endpoint of a mission. AI inhabitants and randomized events keep the outposts alive. Players can trade, restock equipment, hire new crewmates and more.

: The crew is now able to physically reach and explore outposts at the start and endpoint of a mission. AI inhabitants and randomized events keep the outposts alive. Players can trade, restock equipment, hire new crewmates and more. Submarines : The crew's swimming home base will develop throughout the journey. Beginning with a modest sub, players are able to update and modify the hull, different machinery and weaponry as they progress. All available improvements apply to modded ships as well, so the community can seamlessly integrate their own creations into the campaign.

: The crew's swimming home base will develop throughout the journey. Beginning with a modest sub, players are able to update and modify the hull, different machinery and weaponry as they progress. All available improvements apply to modded ships as well, so the community can seamlessly integrate their own creations into the campaign. Crewmates : The heart of the game, the submarine's crew, is no longer randomized between campaign missions when playing with bots. Every crewmate becomes a valuable part of the mission and can be individually trained, so you should not use them as expendable cannon fodder. The bot AI was also improved.

: The heart of the game, the submarine's crew, is no longer randomized between campaign missions when playing with bots. Every crewmate becomes a valuable part of the mission and can be individually trained, so you should not use them as expendable cannon fodder. The bot AI was also improved. In-game economy : Players are able to sell items, prices are balanced and different items are available at different locations in the game.

: Players are able to sell items, prices are balanced and different items are available at different locations in the game. Visuals: The developers visually overhauled the majority of sprites in the game and revised the campaign map.