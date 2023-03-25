Bat Boy Announced For Release On PC & Consoles This May Go back to an era of teenagers becoming superheroes as Bat Boy will arrive on PC and consoles on May 25th, 2023.

Indie developer Sonzai Games and co-publisher X PLUS Co. revealed their latest game on the way with their superhero title Bat Boy. The game harkens back to the classic platformer titles of the NES/SNES era of titles where you play as a high schooler who transforms into a hero fighting for good, battling against an evil mage known as Lord Vicious. Will you be able to take down all of the enemies who have invaded from another dimension and make it back to class in time? Enjoy the info and the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on May 25th.

"Ryosuke isn't just your regular high-school kid — Ryosuke is Bat Boy! He and his fellow sports-star friends secretly battle against the evil invading forces of interdimensional mage Lord Vicious, hellbent on hosting sinister athletic events for his own amusement. When Lord Vicious brainwashes Bat Boy's fellow squad in order to participate in the Trials of Darkness, it's up to Bat Boy to traverse a hostile world on his quest to free the minds of his sports-hero squad before they fall victim to the Trials. Along the way, Bat Boy will encounter all manner of allies and goons as he fights his way to the final confrontation with Lord Vicious."

Traverse glorious, nostalgic 8-bit backdrops.

Engage in exciting baseball-style combat.

Explore a vast world of unique and exciting environments, ultimately leading to a showdown with one of Bat Boy's brainwashed allies!

Take on the powers of each ally as you free them from the influence of Lord Vicious!

Hum and bob your head along to high-octane chiptunes from Evader Music, composer for Smelter and Super Sami Roll.

Battle dozens of enemies and exciting bosses, and encounter intriguing companions!

Find hidden secrets, collectibles, unlockable music, and more!