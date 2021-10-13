Batman Returns To Rocket League For Haunted Hallows 2021

Psyonix is bringing back the bat to Rocket League this month as they have launched a new Haunted Hallows event featuring The Dark Knight. You're going to be getting several cars from the DC Comics franchise, some from properties you know and others made up for the game. The big three being added are the classic 1989 Batmobile from the Tim Burton films, the 2005 version from the Christopher Nolan series, and the 2016 version introduced in Batman V. Superman. You'll also get cars and cosmetics themed around characters such as Harley Quinn, The Joker, and Poison Ivy, along with other additions Batman fans will adore in the game. We have more details below and you can get more info on their blog, plus we have the trailer to check out at the bottom as all of this will go live on October 14th.

New Event Challenges – Players will complete Haunted Hallows Event Challenges to unlock Batman Super-Villain themed items such as the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, Gotham's Finest Merc Decal, Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, Poison Ivy Boost, and more.

Gotham City Rumble LTM – Rumble mode is being transformed and power-ups are now themed after Batman and his enemies. Players can use Joker's Boxing Glove, Harley's Hammer instead of the Boot, Poison Ivy's vines instead of the Grappling Hook, and more.

Batmobiles & Bat-Signals – The Batmobile (1989), The Dark Knight's Tumbler, and the Batmobile (2016) will be available in the Item Shop during Haunted Hallows. Additionally, there will be three Bat-Signal Goal Explosions that show off the Bat-Symbol from three different eras. All Batmobiles and Goal Explosions will be available in the Batman Halloween Bundle for 2000 Credits, alongside individual Batmobile Bundles, plus the ability to purchase the Reel Life Decals and Goal Explosions separately.

Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) Arena Variant – This new limited-time Arena has been transformed by the Super-Villains of Gotham City.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rocket League Batman Haunted Hallows 2021 Trailer (https://youtu.be/9ZW6Q3RJ0bE)