Battle Bands Is Set To Be Released In Mid-March For PC

Aerie Digital announced this past week that their upcoming rock and roll deck-builder Battle Bands will be released on PC in mid-March. The game looks pretty cool as you'll form a band and bring them up from jamming in your garage to selling out massive shows, all while fighting against other bands for musical supremacy in this weird little world where its high-stakes rock battles all the time. The team released a beta for the game earlier than expected, which you can go play right now via Steam at the link above, which will be available until February 22nd. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be live on March 17th, 2022.

In this battle of the bands tournament, the winner takes all to become a rock and roll legend. As the player progresses through the ranks from a garage band hero to a monster axe-wielding maestro, their deckbuilding prowess will be challenged in the ultimate card game showdown.

Pick between guitar, bass, keyboard, or drums. Personalize your deck with hundreds of unique cards. Between your gigs you can refine your deck and coordinate with bandmates. Grab your gear, your bandmates, and set out for greatness. Customize everything from instruments to wardrobe and come up with a wicked band name. Perfect your solo or play with a group of friends against challenging AI adversaries in a 1-4 player, roguelike cooperative campaign that will test your musical mettle.

Join 64 bands for the ultimate tournament experience. Work with bandmates as you duel your way to the final showdown and prove to the world your band is the greatest of all time. Thousands of combinations allow you to customize your perfect rock & roll style. From your bass guitar to painting your van, what good is winning if you can't jam with a flourish. Refine your deck, coordinate with your bandmates, and purchase the perfect gear from the music shop between matches. Maximize hype for your band and outperform the competition.