Battlefield 2042 Receives New Update Geared Toward Battlefield 6

Battlefield 2042 has at least onemore update availablenow, as all eye look ahead to the eventual release of Battlefield 6

New Iwo Jima map features an active volcano, boat landings, bunkers, and trenches.

Two new weapons and two attack jets added, including exclusive Lynx sniper rifle.

60-tier free Battlepass brings cosmetics inspired by the series and Battlefield 6 rewards.

As Electronic Arts prepares to move into the next era of Battlefield, they have at least one more massive update for Battlefield 2042 out now, geared toward the next game's release. The Rod to Battlefield 6 update beings with it a new map, new weapons, new vehicles, and some added content for those of you buying the Battle Pass. We havemore details below ad the content is now live with the 9.2 Update.

Battlefield 2042 – Road to Battlefield 6

New Map: Iwo Jima

Brand new to Battlefield 2042, Iwo Jima is a fan favorite previously seen in Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield V. In Battlefield 2042 the map will feature an active Volcano, so be on the lookout for some spectacle when you explore Iwo Jima. To really immerse you, the map also features boat landings, bunkers, and trenches on a reimagined 700×200 map that will give you plenty of options to flex your tactical muscles.

Weapons

Update 9.2 will add two weapons and two vault vehicles to your arsenal.

KFS2000 – Assault Rifle: A formidable assault rifle with an iconic look. Thanks to its bullpup design the KFS2000 is highly accurate and easier to control making it an excellent choice for most combat scenarios.

A formidable assault rifle with an iconic look. Thanks to its bullpup design the KFS2000 is highly accurate and easier to control making it an excellent choice for most combat scenarios. Lynx – Sniper Rifle: If you joined us during the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, you will receive the Lynx with Update 9.2. Players that didn't participate in the Beta will still have a chance to acquire the weapon later down the line. The Lynx is a vicious semi automatic anti material rifle with a respectable rate of fire. It houses a very large cartridge mainly intended to demolish environments and deal damage to vehicles.

Vehicles

A10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot: We also have two new Attack Jets coming to All out Warfare, the A 10 Warthog and the SU25-TM Frogfoot! With new and tweaked abilities, they'll fly into your roster with ease. With the added abilities, the team has diversified their position in the roster, and both Jets are configured to be vehicle busters!

Free Battlepass – 60 Tiers of Free Cosmetics

The Road to Battlefield Battlepass will run from August 18 to October 7, which gives you plenty of time to unlock the 60 free tiers that arrive with Update 9.2! The pass celebrates different eras of the Battlefield franchise, with cosmetics inspired by the legacy of the games that came before Battlefield 2042.

60 free tiers

Over 50 new rewards inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.

We've added several Tiers that will grant you multiple items, get your loot!

30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6 spread across 6 Tiers that will be available at launch. Earn these exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards at Tier 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60 of the Free Battlepass!

