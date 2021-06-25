Monopoly: Naruto Shippuden Is A Board Game For Anime Ninja Fans

Monopoly: Naruto Shippuden is a monopoly game tailored to the popular manga and anime series Naruto Shippuden. Masashi Kishimoto's popular creation is one of the biggest and most popular franchises in the world. Most of the series' fans know it from the anime and manga, and various merchandise and media spinoffs like the various video games, toys, action figures, clothing lines, stationery, phone cases, so why not a board game?

Celebrate the long-running anime series Naruto Shippuden by training to become an invincible shinobi in this version of Monopoly! Buy, sell, and trade properties named after top ninjas like Sasuke and Sakura. Pick up Training and Mission cards to develop skills while you use one of six collectible tokens to dominate the board, such as Akasuki's Cloud, Kakashi Anbu Mask, or Shuriken. Stack Ramen Bowls and Onigiri to dominate the board and show the Hokage how you always come out on top!

The game comes with:

Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Training Cards

16 Mission Cards

Custom Money

32 Houses renamed Onigiri

12 Hotels renamed Ramen Bowls

Rules

Dice

It's interesting how Hasbro reconfigures Naruto Shippuden into a Monopoly game. Considering Monopoly is a property and resource management board game, players are all about buying up and running hotels and properties in the Naruto Shippuden world. Imagine being the landlord of the biggest properties in Ninja Village. The world created by Kishimoto was always an allegory for the contemporary world anyway, or at least a contemporary Japanese town, but spruced up with everyone being a ninja. Ninja makes everything better, including Monopoly. So Monopoly: Naruto Shippuden is made by games company Hasbro and licensed by the manga's original publisher Shonen Jump. It's almost a stealth RPG in the way that players are essentially ninja landlords, exerting their ninja stealth supremacy through property ownership. So much sociology could be written about this.