Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Jynx Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Jynx's current feature in raids during the Holiday 2020 event, let's take a look at this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 124, Jynx is a dual Ice/Psychic-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can only be encountered as Female. Referred to as the "Human Shape Pokémon," this is what Jynx's Dex entry says:

Jynx walks rhythmically, swaying and shaking its hips as if it were dancing. Its motions are so bouncingly alluring, people seeing it are compelled to shake their hips without giving any thought to what they're doing.

Hmmm.

Jynx was initially introduced as a single-stage Pokémon, but was given a pre-evolution when Smoochum debuted in Generation Two. Jynx is perhaps one of the most controversial Pokémon and even had its appearance officially changed due to fallout. Originally drawn with black skin, critics assumed the Pokémon Company of racism, with some comparing the character to Dragon Ball Z's Mr. Popo. As a result of this backlash, Jynx's skin was changed to purple in full-color media and a much lighter grey in the manga. Episodes of the show that showed footage of the original depiction of Jynx had those sequences edited out.

For fans of the anime, Jynx's appearances are slightly more complicated because of the initial controversy. Jynx debuted in Holiday Hi-Jynx and was then featured prominently in The Mandarin Island Miss Match, Mean With Envy, Pacifidlog Jam, and Three Jynx and a Baby! but there is one episode, the 250th original Japanese-language episode, that was never translated to English. This episode was banned because of the prominence of Jynx in its original design.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Jynx:

Diamond/Pearl: Its cries sound like human speech. However, it is impossible to tell what it is trying to say.

Sword: In certain parts of Galar, Jynx was once feared and worshiped as the Queen of Ice.

Shield: The Jynx of Galar often have beautiful and delicate voices. Some of these Pokémon have even gathered a fan base.