PowerA Unveils Fusion Pro 3 Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S PowerA has dropped a brand new controller for the Xbox Series X|S as you can now get the Fusion Pro 3 Wired Controller.

PowerA revealed a brand new controller this week as they have upgraded one of their models with the Fusion Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. This is taking everything that made the Fusion Pro 2 so amazing and giving it a little bit of a boost, including the way it handles, the weight, the grip, and more. This is basically an alternative controller for people who aren't into the standard Xbox style that they've created for the past decade. You can read more about it below as it is currently up for sale for $80.

"Building on the success of the original Fusion Pro and most recently the Fusion Pro 2, this next generation aims to continue delivering performance-enhancing features at a budget-friendly price. Noticeable upgrades include the addition of four mappable advanced gaming buttons that replace the detachable Pro Pack to provide a more seamless way for gamers to gain an advantage in nearly any game. The included protective case has been redesigned to provide a more compact footprint that makes it easier to safely take this controller to the next tournament or friend's house. Lastly, we're offering this premium controller at an initial MSRP which is $10 less than the last generation, providing tremendous value."

"The Fusion Pro 3 is designed to provide competitive-grade performance and help gamers on their journey to upgrade their skills and move up the ranks in their favorite games. It features four advanced integrated buttons on the back of the controller that can be quickly mapped while gaming to optimize controls for each game, three-way trigger locks for improved response time or precision, and swappable thumbsticks so gamers can choose between short and tall sticks with concave and convex options to fit their preference. The controller also has a familiar ergonomic design with textured rubberized grips on the front and back and embedded anti-friction rings that provide fatigue-free comfort during marathon gaming sessions."

"Starting with the convenient protective case that safely carries the controller, cable, and swappable thumbsticks, the PowerA Fusion Pro 3 truly upgrades the entire gaming session. Gamers can take advantage of the Volume Dial to optimize sound balance and the One-Touch Mic Mute with LED indicator to quickly adjust communication. The controller also features dual rumble motors and impulse triggers; pair those with a headset plugged into the 3.5mm stereo jack for an immersive gaming experience. The 10-foot braided USB-C cable is designed to last while playing from the couch or a gamer's favorite gaming chair, and the built-in share button allows for quick screenshot or clip shares with friends."