Battlefield 2042 Shows Off Three Maps In Latest Video

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have released a new video showing off three of the impressive and intimidating maps for Battlefield 2042. The video isn't all that long and it doesn't quite do each map the justice it probably deserves, but its a teaser to get you to want to buy the game so it's doing that job quite well. Each map comes with its own set of challenges for you to overcome with varying degrees of verticality, close-quarters fighting, long-range combat, vehicular assault, and complete devastation that can work for or against you. We have notes on all three maps from the team and the trailer for you below.

Renewal is an eclectic landscape set in an Egyptian desert with a solar array Power Station on one side and a lush Research Facility on the other. It features a wall between both regions with various entry points, including a choke point through the often contested Entry Checkpoint in Conquest in the middle of the map. Players should also come prepared for close quarters battles in these areas as well as both of the buildings located within Renewal.

Breakaway, set in Antarctica, includes an Offshore Platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an Outlook Station perched high above the battlefield making it a focal point for air battles. In the fractured paths of the Glacier, players fight in and above the ice cliffs that are connected with zip lines and rope bridges, and where the quick use of a parachute could be the difference between life or death.

Discarded features a flooded village along India's west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. This map features lots of cover and close quarters combat; the Colossus Ship let's players fight inside its craft while airships attack from above and tanks pummel its hull. With unpredictable weather, players will have to stay on their toes as the threat of a tornado could strike the map at any moment.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Battlefield 2042 Gameplay | First Look At Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded Maps (https://youtu.be/dmgZLe4r9b0)