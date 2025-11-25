Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios

Battlefield 6 Launches Free Trial Week For The Holiday

Got some downtime during Thanksgiving or want to avoid Black Friday? You can play Battlefield 6 for free for the next week

Article Summary Battlefield 6 is free to play during Thanksgiving week, with progress carrying over if you buy the game.

Try out new maps like Eastwood plus classic modes including Conquest, Rush, and Breakthrough.

Experience the Kinesthetic Combat System for enhanced movement, gunplay, and tactical options.

Battlefield Portal offers deep customization, letting you create and play unique sandbox experiences.

Electronic Arts has launched a free trial week for Battlefield 6 as their way of trying to get you into the game over the holiday weekend. Running from now until December 2, you can log into the game and play a small selection of maps and modes, featuring tanks, helicopters, golf carts, and the newly released Southern Californian map of of Eastwood. Once the week is up, you'll be locked bacxk out of the game unless you decide to purchase it, but if you do, your progress will be saved. Have fun if you decide to jump in!

Battlefield 6

The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, the deadliest weapon is your squad. Victory, however you envision it. Battlefield 6 has more ways to win than ever before. Seize glory in iconic, large-scale modes including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Jump into fast-paced action with King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload. Change the rules of war with the revamped and refined Battlefield Portal. Fight in iconic locations all over the world including Cairo, Brooklyn, Gibraltar and more.

Campaign is back. Drive tanks across the Sahara. Storm the beaches of Gibraltar. Defend New York from invasion. Join an elite squad of Marine Raiders fighting relentlessly to save a world on the edge of collapse. Redraw the lines of battle. Battlefield Portal is a massive sandbox where creators and players can push Battlefield to the limit. Take unprecedented control of your environment by moving, scaling, and duplicating objects. Create a completely unique game mode using NPC scripting and a customizable UI. Legendary Battlefield experiences are waiting to be created—show 'em what you're made of.

Battlefield's new Kinesthetic Combat System makes you more connected to your soldier and environment than ever before. With overhauled gunplay and tactical movement, from crouch sprint to drag and revive, every shot and movement is more instinctual and precise. Wage all-out war with infantry and vehicle combat, class-based squad play, and cutting edge audiovisual immersion. Where fighter jets, tanks, skydiving RPGS, heavy artillery, and high-intensity infantry combat become one. This is war that only happens in Battlefield. Destruction is your weapon. Make a vehicle a wrecking ball. Bury a squad under a ceiling. Demolish your surroundings for a strategic advantage. More reactive and precise than ever, audiovisual cues let you know exactly how close an object is to being destroyed. Master your environment, give your squad the edge.

