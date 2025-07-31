Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlefield, Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Reveals New Details During Special Livestream

We learned a lot more about Battlefield 6 today, as the developers dive deep into the game and many of the new additions to this entry

Article Summary Battlefield 6 is set in 2027 with a new enemy, the PAX Armata, and intense global conflict.

Four-player classes return with new features like the Kinesthetic Combat System and Drag and Revive.

Tactical Destruction lets players reshape maps, with new locations like Cairo, Brooklyn, and Gibraltar.

Classic and new multiplayer modes debut, Open Beta starts August 9, and Portal level editor returns.

Electronic Arts held a special livestream this afternoon, going over many of the details of Battlefield 6 for the first time, including revealing a ton of gameplay. The team came out and revealed a number of new bits of info, ranging from modes to the story to our first real look at multiplayer. All to the tune of Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff." First off, we got a look into the game's story, which is set in the year 2027. The world is in the midst of war as several European countries left NATO, and the U.S. now has to deal with the repercussions of those actions as the battle hits home. You'll now deal with a new enemy called the PAX Armata as what's left of NATO battles against this new threat.

One of the new additions the team talked about was the new Kinesthetic Combat System that changes how movement and gunplay interact with each other, such as the new Drag and Revive mechanic for Medics to help downed players in the middle of combat. Speaking of Medics, they are one of four classes in this title, as they serve as a support system. Along with Assault, which is your traditional soldier on the frontline, an Engineer who has extra toys and can repair vehicles, and Recon, who are snipers that also help mark targets.

Battlefield 6 has improved the battleground as well with Tactical Destruction, as buildings can and will be destroyed, with varied levels of destruction that can change the landscape and tactics you use in a heartbeat. Several multiplayer maps were revealed, including a visit to Cairo, a new Brooklyn map, a visit to Gibraltar, and a return of the Sabalan Pipeline map. Witht hemaps came the reveal of several modes for the game, as we'll see the return of Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush as the keystone modes. As well as the addition of Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination and King of the Hill, plus a brand-new mode called Escelation, as two teams fight to capture strategic control points.

The team barely touched on it today, but Battlefield 6 will also come with a single=-player campaign, as you will suit up as a member of Dagger 1-3, a squad of Marine Raiders waging war against private militaries across the globe. But the focus of today was squarely on multiplayer. We'll have much more tod ay about that coming soon as we got to demo many of the multiplayer modes during this event. They also showed off the return of Portals, which ill allow you to design levels as fun or insane as you wish to make them. The team also revealed that the game will hold an Open Beta wth two different sessions, set to go live from August 9-10 and from August 14-17.

