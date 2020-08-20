Battletoads Is Getting An Legacy Edition & Vinyl Soundtrack

Retro gamers have a treat coming their way as the original Battletoads is getting a couple of awesome releases from iam8bit. The original Tradewest title for the NES, now under the Rare umbrella, is getting a glorious return to cartridge form with an entry into the Legacy Cartridge Collection. Much like games that have come before it, you're getting everything from a special foil box to a custom dist cover to special artwork and inserts to make it feel like an NES release of old. Meanwhile, the Battletoads: Smash Hits vinyl soundtrack will have two records, one with the original soundtrack and the other with the new 2020 soundtrack. You can read up on both below, but supplies are limited since these are both being produced in small quantities, set to ship sometime in Q4 2020.

The Battletoads are a cornerstone of heroic 90's archetypes, fully-loaded with endless cartoon-y zingers, beefy comic book muscularity and a toadally preposterous plot — which is exactly why it's so damn endearing! iam8bit is proud to induct the first outing of these iconic amphibians into the Legacy Cartridge Collection, as a shining tribute to one of developer Rare's most classic creations. This isn't just a standard 1991 re-release of Battletoads — it's deluxe as hell, featuring a premium foldout box, two apropos cartridge colors, painstakingly restored full-color archival artwork, exclusive pack-ins, and as is the collector's tradition, a foil-stamped dust cover. Limited Edition of 2,000 (iam8bit Exclusive)

Brand-New Playable Cartridge

Translucent Zitz Green and Ultra Limited Pimple Brown Cartridges (Randomized)

Specialty Fold-Out Foil Box with Gloss and Embellishments

Full-Color, Premium Instruction Booklet w/ Restored Artwork + Foreword by Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil

Custom Dust Cover

Retro Pack-In Surprises

Custom Package Design & Restoration by Jango Snow Art & Design

Manufactured by Retrotainment Games + Infinite NES Lives

Battletoads: Smash Hits (2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack)

Concept albums aren't anything new, but this one certainly follows a new flavor. Battletoads: Smash Hits is a 2xLP retro recharge split between two toadally rad discs. First is a trip through an NES time warp, featuring legendary tunes by David Wise (Donkey Kong Country, Diddy Kong Racing) — the OG soundtrack that sent the 'Toads on their epic collision course. Turning the dial from 1991 to 2020, we're introduced to the metal-drenched score of David Housden (Thomas Was Alone), a fitting modern melody of mayhem for Rash, Zitz and Pimple to bust jaws to. Before Professor T. Bird ends this transmission, we must warn you: This vinyl fights back. The limited edition jacket design by acclaimed artist Alex Pardee includes an iam8bit.com exclusive punch — a "Kiss My Fist" 3D Pop-Up gatefold. "Kiss My Fist" 3D Pop-Up Gatefold Jacket (iam8bit exclusive)

Disc One feat. music by David Wise ( Battletoads , 1991)

, 1991) Disc Two feat. music by David Housden ( Battletoads , 2020)

, 2020) Album Art by Alex Pardee

Mastered for Vinyl by Townsend Mastering

Digital Download Included

As a special bonus, 500 randomly selected orders will receive Rash's Toadally Rad Adventure Cassette