Metallica Will Perform In The Fortnite Festival With More Content

Fortnite is getting an injection of metal soon as Metallica will be coming to the Fortnite Festival, along with other content for the game.

Play as James, Lars, Kirk, or Robert with themed skins and battle in the Fortnite Festival.

Unlock Metallica-inspired in-game items like ESP Snakebyte Guitar and Warwick M72 Bass.

Fortnite's new PvP Battle Stage allows 16 players to compete to be the last one standing.

Metallica has decided to take over Fortnite for a short period of time, as they will appear in the Fortnite Festival for a virtual concert and more. Aside from performing for two days across June 22-23, the band will be featured in Battle Royale. You can play as all four members with skins from the shop, and they'll even be dropping into LEGO Fortnite. Which is a sentence I never expected to write. We have more details below from the latest blog.

Metallica x Fortnite

Experience Metallica's music like never before in Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. This journey through six of Metallica's fan-favorite songs features gameplay that matches the intensity. The Master of Puppets awaits… Dominated by the anticipation? Made by Magnopus, "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury." will have six different showtimes across two days:

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2024: 2 PM ET, 5 PM ET, 11 PM ET

2 PM ET, 5 PM ET, 11 PM ET SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2024: 10 AM ET, 2 PM ET, 5 PM ET

The experience will be in Fortnite's Discover screen for thirty minutes each showtime, so even if you jump in later than the start, you can be part of the full show. Choose a time that works best with a party of up to four! Just catch one of the shows so you can finally sleep with both eyes closed. We hear your fans screaming — content creators in the Support-A-Creator program can share their "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury" experience with the world. See the Content Creation for Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. part of this blog post to learn more!

James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert. These four are the Icons of Fortnite Festival Season 4! But they're not just here to perform — they're here to battle. Season 4 brings a new experience that'll stick around after Season 4 ends: the PvP Battle Stage! 16 players enter, one will emerge victorious. (It's a musical free-for-all!) Bring the heat to the Battle Stage, Jam Stage, or Main Stage to progress in the Season 4 Festival Pass! The Festival Pass has a free reward track and Premium Reward Track upgrade. Both have in-game rewards to unlock as you keep rollin' through the Pass, including the Premium Reward Track's James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo Outfits! Just by purchasing the Premium Reward Track, you'll unlock the Lars Ulrich Outfit. Fortnite Festival Season 4 goes live June 13 when v30.10 releases.

Roam outside Fortnite Festival? Adapt to the unknown in LEGO experiences with James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert's LEGO Styles! When you're back in the spotlight, complete Fortnite Festival's Metallica Quests in a pursuit to unlock James's ESP Snakebyte Guitar and Robert's Warwick M72 Bass. These sequential Quests will be available until July 21, 2024 at 4 AM ET. Be a flash before enemies' eyes — Ride the Lightning guitars will be on the Battle Royale Island! These instruments are as mobile as they are musical… Use one to create a lightning arc in the sky that your squadmates can ride. On your descent, come crashing down to bring the beginning of an enemy's end. Get this guitar from the ground or Chests!

