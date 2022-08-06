Become Your Own Captain As Sea Of Thieves – Season 7 Is Out

Rare Inc. and Xbox Game Studios released the latest season for Sea Of Thieves, as Season 7 will have you finally becoming a captain. Aside from finally being able to claim yourself as captain instead of just figuring out who the leader is in the group (if you ever bothered), the game has also given the outposts a bit of an update so that you have some new fun options at your disposal for customization, quests, treasure hunts, and more to core more Renown. The Emporium has also expanded in a few ways with new selections for you to check out. You can read more about it on Xbox Wire here as we have a snippet of it for you, and the Season 7 trailer down at the bottom.

What is it that might inspire a pirate to splash out and spend gold on a ship of their own? To begin with, Captains are able to bestow a name of their choice upon a new vessel for all to see, visible both on the Ship's Crest or in Ship's Banners when someone spies you at a distance. Captains can also purchase a wealth of new decorative options for their quarters (ranging from rugs to the Captain's Table itself), not to mention make the ship feel truly unique by picking out places to display trinkets. A huge selection of ornaments can be purchased right away, while trophies can be earned by establishing yourself as a consummate Captain and will reflect your time at sea. Whether you're a dedicated treasure-taker, fishing fanatic, or simply can't get enough of smashing skellies, your actions will be reflected in Pirate and Ship Milestones, a new form of progression that encourages different play styles. New rewards will become available along the way, and you can show off your favorite accomplishments in the Captain's Logbook, which handily also keeps track of your current sailing session in Sea Of Thieves.