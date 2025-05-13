Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: It Has My Face, NightByte Games

Behaviour Interactive To Publish Horror Roguelike It Has My Face

Behaviour Interactive has taken on publishing duties for a new horror roguelike game, as It Has My Face will be out this year

Last week, Behaviour Interactive announced that they will publish a brand new horror game from NightByte Games, going by the name of It Has My Face. The game is pretty simplistic and super challenging as it has only one goal: Kill Your Clone. Mixing first person action and roguelike mechanics, you'll seek out a clone of yourself in the form of another player an attempt to kill your clone before they kill you. But are you the original? Whose to say! The game has no release date yet beyond the idea it will be out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

It Has My Face

Your clone is hiding among the crowd, ready to kill you when you're at your most vulnerable. Search for weapons, be aware of your limited ammo, and carefully examine the hundreds of faces around you to identify your clone. Make sure to watch your back – danger lurks around every corner! Progress through this roguelite experience, unlocking new tactics to survive each threat you encounter. As you advance through the story, new dangers, enemies, and challenges wait to test you. Explore a strange, dystopian reality to uncover the story behind the clones. Reveal the truth about these mysterious imposters as you fight for the very survival of humanity.

Delve into a procedurally generated experience where each run pits you against your clone in a deadly game of cat… and cat. This brand-new experience combines the popular genres of horror, thrillers, roguelites, and social deception games.

Progress through a uniquely unsettling adventure, unlocking new tactics to survive each threat you encounter. As you advance through the story, new dangers, enemies, and challenges wait to test you.

Experience an atmosphere of intense paranoia as your clone lurks among the crowd, ready to eliminate you at any moment.

Enjoy fully emergent gameplay with randomized AI, maps, and weapons. Kill your clone using a variety of tools, environmental interactions, and crowd behaviors.

Explore a strange, dystopian reality to uncover the story behind the clones. Reveal the truth about these mysterious impostors as you fight for the very survival of humanity.

