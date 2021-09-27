Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Broly, Dormant Legend

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced the contents of its Mythic Booster. This product, announced for release in November 2021, is in fact the reprint set that Bandai has previously confirmed would offer collectors and players the chance to access older, out-of-print, and valuable cards from older sets. This will not be a straight reprint, though, and will instead include different artwork on every single card, making this something of a new set in and of itself. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game offers new information on the upcoming Mythic Booster, I will break down the news and previews from a collector's perspective.

I suspected that Broly would be a major focus of the Mythic Booster. There are a great deal of hard-to-get and high-value Broly cards in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game and making those kinds of cards available with alternate art for players seems to be the main intention of the set. Now, this may be the first time I've ever said this about a DBSCG preview, but I'm not a fan of the Broly, Counter Reversal art here at all. I appreciate Bandai trying different art styles, but this card ends up looking stylistically like the kind of art you'd see from an American artist with an anime appreciation that has yet to develop their own style. It is notable, though, that this is the only time I've felt unimpressed with a card after breaking down multiple series of Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews. As far as the other Broly card here, collectors may find the art a bit blocked by the text, but note that foils make the text box transparent, so the parallel foil of this card will end up looking better.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Mythic Booster reprint set will release in November 2021, the same month as the next main expansion, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Saiyan Showdown. Stay tuned for more previews of the cards as well as openings and reviews of related products when the Mythic Booster comes out.