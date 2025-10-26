Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged:

Beneath Drops Launch Trailer Ahead Of Its Release

Check out the launch trailer for the Lovecraftian-inspired first-person survival horror game Beneath before it comes out this week

Indie game developer Camel 101 and publisher Wired Productions have dropped a new launch trailer for the game Beneath before it comes out tomorrow. This is about as good of a sizzle reel you'll get for the Lovecraftian-inspired first-person survival horror title, as they highlight about as much of it as they can without getting into spoilers, and highglight some of the better parts of the gameplay. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be rfeleased on PC on October 27, followed by Xbox and PlayStation on October 28.

Beneath

Descend into the abyss and face your deepest fears in Beneath, a Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure. Seasoned diver Noah Quinn's routine expedition plunges into chaos, trapping him in the depths of the ocean, where an ancient evil lurks. As supplies dwindle and nightmarish creatures close in, Noah must confront horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself. With his daughter's life hanging in the balance, Noah is pushed to his limits in a desperate race against time. Can he uncover the truth and stop an ancient horror from surfacing, or will the abyss consume them all?

Lovecraftian Horror: Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists.

Lovecraftian Horror: Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists.

Resource Management: Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths.

Tactical Combat: Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness.

Uncover Secrets in the Depths: Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations.

Dynamic Combat System: Confront a terrifying mix of foes, from ruthless soldiers to grotesque Lovecraftian monstrosities — master their tactics to survive.

