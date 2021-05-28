Berserk Boy Action Platformer Coming To PC & Consoles In 2022

Independent developer BerserkBoy Games and publisher Big Sugar have announced that their indie action-platformer game Berserk Boy will be launching to the PC and other consoles In Q4 of 2022. These other consoles have been confirmed to be the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S.

This game is lovingly inspired by other platformer games from the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive. It has an authentically retro style and aesthetic which the developers appear quite proud of. According to the press release for Berserk Boy, it is "a vibrant, retro-inspired 2D action platformer that lets you… GO BERSERK! Change into different forms and use the power of Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice as you race through stylish stages in a heroic battle to save the planet from the evil Dr. Genos!"

Some major key features of Berserk Boy include the following:

Change into different Berserk forms: Merge with the five Berserk Force Orbs – Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice – and absorb their unique abilities!

Merge with the five Berserk Force Orbs – Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice – and absorb their unique abilities! Go Berserk! Chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and trigger a form's special attack! Upgrade and become even more powerful!

Chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and trigger a form's special attack! Upgrade and become even more powerful! Explore New Hope City and beyond: Jump, dash, slam, and slide through multiple sprawling stages! Find alternate paths and hidden collectibles!

Jump, dash, slam, and slide through multiple sprawling stages! Find alternate paths and hidden collectibles! A modern adventure with a retro feel: Slick and stylish platforming action inspired by a love for the genre greats! Play for big scores and fast times!

Slick and stylish platforming action inspired by a love for the genre greats! Play for big scores and fast times! Music by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes: Full original soundtrack pumping with high-energy 16-bit nostalgia! Enjoy the beats as you Go Berserk!

You can check out the trailer for this game in the YouTube video below. Are you excited for Berserk Boy? Have you got experience with other action-platformer games like Sonic or Mega Man games? How do you think this game will compare with those? Let us know what you think in the comments below!