Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain Gets A Free Demo

Nintendo is giving you a chance to try out Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain as they have released a new free demo in the eShop. Like previous demos that have come before it from Nintendo, this is basically a chance to get a great sample of the game to see whether or not it's up your alley. It will have a hearty sampling of what you can expect but it won't go too in-depth as they want those looking to purchase it a chance to experience the higher levels of play later on. We have more info on the demo below as the main game will be released on December 3rd, 2021.

In the demo, you'll also get to take Party mode for a ride. Up to four players can go brain vs. brain to earn the most points by completing activities quickly. Each player sets their own difficulty from easiest (Sprout Class) to the most challenging (Super Elite Class), which means even the youngest kid can compete comfortably with adults in the family. Of course, no academy would be complete without a professor, and the distinguished Dr. Lobe returns to Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain as your host. When you purchase the full game, even more modes are available, such as Test mode, where you'll run through a gauntlet of five activities. Dr. Lobe will award you with your Big Brain Brawn score based on your performance, which will help you earn in-game coins. You can use these to unlock costumes for your avatar, proving once and for all you've got the hippest hippocampus.

If you need to train before the next match, there's always Practice mode, where you can replay your favorite activities to try to earn high scores and medals. To see how your lobe stacks up across the globe, hop into Ghost Clash mode and compete against other users' data. You can choose from folks on your friends list, family members who have profiles on the same Nintendo Switch system or even friendly competitors worldwide. With so many ways to treat your brain to some quick mental fun, pre-ordering the game is a no-brainer!