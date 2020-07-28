Black Desert Launches Crossover Content For Netflix's Cursed

Netflix and Pearl Abyss revealed today that there's a bunch of new content in Black Desert as they have a crossover event with Cursed. For a short time, players can take on a Cursed-themed questline focused on Nimue and the fearsome Red Paladins. The group has been mysteriously transported to the world of Black Desert, and now they have to find their way out. Those who complete the questline will receive tokens for in-game items after they exchange them. Plus you get the added bonus of playing as Nimue in her BDO form. The content will hit PC on July 29th, with it being released on consoles and mobile at later dates, starting with PS4 and Xbox One on August 5th. In the meantime, here's the previous update that went into effect for other things happening in the game.

[New Events] Into the Unknown Period: July 22 (after maintenance)–August 5 (before maintenance) Event 1. A Mysterious Island Visit Rulupee in Velia, who is waiting to give you quests to earn Contribution Points and unlock new adventures. Event 2. Pit of the Undying Complete the quests to enter Pit of the Undying to get Seal of the Undying which will be exchangeable at the Crow Shop. Click <Here> to learn more about the event in detail.

[Web Event] Trail of Summer Period: July 22 (after maintenance)–August 19 (before maintenance) Was there ever a story nobody but you believed to be true? An unexpected adventure under the scorching sun and bright summer stars awaits. Solve the mysterious riddles left behind by an unknown man and follow his trail before the leads vanish. Click <Here> to discover the trail of summer. Click <Here> for event details.

[Promotion] Play for a Free Game Pass Period: July 22 (after maintenance)–August 5 (before maintenance) Black Desert Online will be available for free for during this 2 week period to anyone who has had their trial period run out or made an account but didn't play the game. In addition, for those of you who register during this time, your 7-day trial will become a 14-day trial! This is a chance not only to try out the game for longer, but also to get a free game pass by reaching Lv. 50. Sign-up now and enjoy plenty of time to live the full Black Desert Online experience! Click <Here> for full details on how you can get your free game pass!

