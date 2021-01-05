Black Desert Mobile Receives The First Update For 2021

Pearl Abyss decided to kick off the first week of the new year by giving Black Desert Mobile a fresh update with several new additions. First off, getting right to it, you're getting a bunch of new pets as they have introduced Tier 6 to the mix. If you've bothered to collect a pet and have them all the way up to Tier 5, you can now expand on that and they will retain everything they've already learned and then some. They've also tossed in some new BAyssal Relics and a new Guild Bonis for both Node War and Siege Warfare. Along with the usual array of bug fixes and other quality of life improvements that will help make the game pop a little more. You can read more about those additions below, and for the full extensive patch notes you can check out this link.

Tier 6 pets give Adventurers character buffs like extra field battle EXP, higher attack points and additional Black Spirit EXP. These buffs are helpful for leveling character classes and increasing Contribution Points (CP), which increase Attack and Defense, and provide several other buffs. Tier 6 pets can be obtained by trading in two Tier 5 pets, and the Tier 6 pet will inherit the abilities of the Tier 5 pets.

Abyssal Relics receive a stat boost, giving adventurers increased CP. Adventurers will now have an easier time enhancing Abyssal Relics into Mystical Relics, which further boost CP.

The Guild Bonus for Node War and Siege Warfare have been expanded to offer Medals of Honor, which can be saved up and traded in for items like the Shadow Chaser outfit and an Inscribed Glyph, which enhances Awakened Relics.