Black Desert Online Launches First Hardcore Server

For those of you who want a bigger challenge in Black Desert Online, do we have good new for you, as they've launche a Hardcore Server

Article Summary Black Desert Online introduces its first Hardcore Server, offering a new level of challenge.

Experience high-stakes survival in Valencia's desert with monsters and PvP battles.

Earn points in the Hardcore Server through daily quests and intense PvP combat.

Exchange "Hardcore Honor" for rewards on live servers; one character slot available.

Pearl Abyss has launched a new server for Black Desert Online players who are looking for a challenge, as you can now test your mettle on their first Hardcore Server. In the game's latest update, they have created a server for you to make a singular character, where you will face off against powerful monsters and other players in a high-stakes survival mode, all of which takes place in a baren and desolate desert. We have more details below and a video guide above as we wish you the best of luck against everything and everyone.

Introducing the pre-season of the Hardcore server, "Battlefield of Blood and Sand," set against the familiar backdrop of Valencia's Great Desert created through the collaboration between Marni and the Crow Merchant Guild. This Hardcore server, as mentioned in last month's developer update, is content designed for adventurers who have journeyed with us for over 10 years to take a breather. As this Hardcore server is first being introduced as a pre-season, you can embark on an adventure by choosing Warrior, Sorceress, Ranger, or Berserker.

While the desolate desert region of the Hardcore server, where everyone you see is an enemy, might seem intimidating, there's no need to worry. In the Hardcore server, you can earn points by defeating monsters or other adventurers, but you can also accumulate points through quests available daily. The points earned from quests do not disappear even if your character dies, allowing adventurers who find PvP challenging to enjoy the combat without pressure. Of course, those confident in PvP can freely showcase their skills in battles against others. We ask for your keen interest in the pre-season, which will run for about a month. And after this update, we will swiftly adjust any areas deemed necessary to ensure an even more enjoyable environment.

The Hardcore server challenges players to spend 2 hours a day in the Great Desert, where they can accumulate Survival Points by defeating monsters or other adventurers, and Quest Points by completing quests. The objective is to gather these points and make an offering. Offered points are exchanged for "Hardcore Honor," which can be traded for rewards on the live server via the Manage Currency UI. You can create an exclusive character to log into the Hardcore Server. Only one character slot is available.

