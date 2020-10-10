Black Desert Online Launches The O'dyllita Expansion

Kakao Games and Pearl Abyss have launched the newest region into Black Desert Online this week with the O'dyllita Expansion. Bringing one of the darkest areas of the game to iOS and Android players, and in doing so, they will be celebrating it with two events. Both of them have kicked off already and brought about some new rewards on the games' Twitch category and inside the game. If you haven't been paying attention to the PC version of the game, O'dyllita is the latest expansion that brings in a darker presence. This is a haunted and gothic-inspired region, which is also home to the sinister elven race named the Ahib. You'll also see a fine mix of gargoyles and elves waiting for you with a number of new challenges for those who have bested themselves in some of the most difficult to complete areas in the game. This one will provide a major challenge. You can read more about it below.

Alongside the new region launch, Twitch drops are making a return to anyone streaming and watching on the Black Desert Online category. To find out how to participate and what rewards are being 'dropped' players can access a special information page. Players that don't have a copy of the game should also pay attention, for just by watching a Black Desert Online stream for one hour, they can secure a copy of the game. The items from the drops promotion and the gamepass can only be redeemed by players on the North American and European servers of the game. Furthermore, by logging in daily, players can also accrue up to $100,- worth of ingame items. This includes valuable commodities such as the 'Secret Book of Old Moon' but also a whimsical Wizard Gosphy and majestic Shadow Wolf minipet. Both pets are very useful for players since they pick up loot for the player, speeding up gameplay.