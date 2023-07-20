Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Mobile

Black Desert Releases Multiple Updates Across All Three Versions

Pearl Abyss has released three different updates this week for Black Desert, as PC, Mobile, and console players all have fun things to do.

Pearl Abyss has decided to unleash three separate updates to the Black Desert franchise on PC, console, and mobile, all at the same time. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen on occasion that they have multiple events running concurrently across the game in different aspects. We have the rundown of everything happening from the devs, as you basically have a choice of what you feel like doing the most if you happen to own all three versions. But if not, at least you know what's happening in your game now.

Black Desert Online

Starting today, players can now acquire Mythical Doom, the fastest horse in Black Desert Online. Mythical Doom's iconic skill, "Shadows of Hellfire," summons two additional Doom mounts, enabling other members of a guild or a party to ride them. The summoned Dooms, maintaining the same fiery appearance and skills, will automatically disappear after 10 minutes. The difficulty of acquiring a Mythical Horse is also alleviated with a new success rate increase system added to the game. In addition, Mythical Feathers, an essential item in crafting a Mythical Censer, will now be obtainable by defeating the world boss, Offin, and a number of field bosses, such as the Black Shadow and Red Nose.

Players also can jump into the third season of Arena of Solare, 3v3 PvP content in Black Desert Online. Taking place in areas from the Land of the Morning Light continent, players can strive for victory by competing with others on battlefields, such as the Dokkebi Cave, Dalbeol Village, Shimnidae Forest, and more. Lastly, "Terrmian Beach" will be open for two weeks starting today. Players can enjoy the festival and participate in exciting in-game events that will be held at the Sand Castle Crasher on the beach.

Black Desert (Console)

One of the biggest updates to Black Desert, the Land of the Morning Light expansion, is officially coming to PlayStation and Xbox Wednesday, July 26. In it, veteran and new players will explore a beautiful new continent filled with storylines based on Korea's folklore, where they will solve the dark mystery plaguing the peaceful port village. Moving away from the familiar monster zones in traditional Black Desert regions, players in Land of the Morning Light can choose the order they want to solve the main quests, each one culminating in a unique boss fight. After completing the main quests, players can enjoy the "Boss Blitz" content, where each boss can be defeated in various difficulty levels. Players can also compete with others to earn the top spot in weekly rankings organized by character class.

Black Desert Mobile

Following the massive Everfrost expansion introduced last month, Pearl Abyss introduced the new exploratory content "Murrowak Labyrinth," where players will be challenged to explore the perilous cave, find hidden elements, and defeat monsters with unique mechanics. Players who are level 80 or higher and have 39,000 or higher CP can enter the labyrinth twice a month to receive valuable rewards. Additionally, players can now acquire the Alpaca mount (available for Shai class only) and Ice Reindeer (available for all classes) by completing quests in the game. To celebrate the recent updates, three exciting events will be held in the game:

The Eversnow Valley Event is a special event where players can enter the Everfrost Valley and fight monsters to obtain various drop rewards for 20 minutes. Players with level 70 or above can use "Hot Cocoa" to enter the valley.

is a special event where players can enter the Everfrost Valley and fight monsters to obtain various drop rewards for 20 minutes. Players with level 70 or above can use "Hot Cocoa" to enter the valley. The Food for Alpaca Ranch Event challenges players to defeat certain enemies to obtain Nutritious Carrots that can be exchanged for a variety of rewards, including "Chaos Crystal" and "Hot Cocoa."

challenges players to defeat certain enemies to obtain Nutritious Carrots that can be exchanged for a variety of rewards, including "Chaos Crystal" and "Hot Cocoa." The LogIn Event gives players character buffs and exciting rewards that will help new and returning players' journey in Black Desert Mobile. Players can claim the reward for seven days, and the reward items include "Holy Vial of Light x3000", "Ornette's Blessed Potion (15 days)", "Adventurer's [Abyssal] Relic Chest x5" and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!