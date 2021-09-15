Black Desert Will Launch For Next-Gen Consoles In October

Pearl Abyss revealed plans today to officially bring Black Desert over to next-gen consoles as PS4 and Xbox Series X players will get the game in October. While the game has been backward compatible for players on both consoles, players who own those consoles will be getting a next-gen upgrade on October 13th, along with an official release of a next-gen version for those who don't own it yet. We have some of the info for you below as to how this release will go and the extra content coming to the game, but you can get detailed info at this link.

Season+ is a bolstered season server which has undergone several improvements since the previous season by implementing feedback from the Black Desert community. Season Servers in Black Desert allow adventurers to level their characters more quickly and efficiently than in regular server channels. In this Season+ server, Adventurers can complete their Season pass and Black Spirit pass, which will award them with Weapon Exchange Coupons. Enhancement chances for Tuvala gear and accessories have been greatly improved and additional valuable rewards will be provided for completing main quests.

Beginning September 29, Black Desert Online will launch the new Growth pass, greatly increasing the ease in which players can enhance their gear. There will be new ways to upgrade certain gear to the highest levels after graduating from the Season+ server that will help adventurers as they progress through various in-game challenges and content.

To celebrate the arrival of Season Plus, new players on PC can earn a free Black Desert Online Novice Edition by playing the free trial and leveling one of their characters to level 50. To make things easier the 7-day free trial will be extended to 14 days from September 15 to October 6. Furthermore, players who reach lvl 56 and finish the Awakening quest and/or Succession quest will enter a raffle that can award 1 of 200 available Legendary Bundles, each of which holds 250 USD/EUR value of in-game items.