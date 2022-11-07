Blacktail Shows Off New Gameplay Overview Video

Focus Entertainment and developer The Parasight have revealed a new gameplay overview video for their upcoming game Blacktail. We've been seeing teasers for the game for about a year now as the story puts you into the shoes of the legendary folktale witch Baba Yaga. This latest video will give you a better understanding of the first-person gameplay as you travel an enchanted forest setting, mastering and utilizing both your bow and magic spells as you decide whether to become good or evil through your choices. You'll also snatch up resources to craft potions and arrows, fight various enemies and bosses throughout the forest, and have a very bizarre adventure. You can enjoy the video down below before the game is released on December 15th, 2022.

"Become the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are made of. Forge the legend of Baba Yaga and live out its origins in Blacktail, a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world. You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery."

Decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact of your decisions on your skills through Blacktail's Morality system.

Track down elusive spirits with your trusty bow and gauntlet, and engage in thrilling boss fights.

Craft arrows and potions, hunt wild game, and gather resources to survive in the ominous woods.

Find hidden treasures to learn more about your surroundings and history.

Collect lost recipes and brew elixirs to improve your abilities and shape your playstyle.