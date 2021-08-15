Blade & Soul Receives A New Character Class Next Month

NCSOFT released a few details this week about the next update coming to Blade & Soul, which comes with a brand new character class. According to the team, the game will be getting an Unreal Engine 4 game update, which will go live on September 8th across the board for all players. This update is basically going to overhaul a few things as it will upgrade the game's graphics, gameplay, and network optimization, as well as add new systems, and the new player class called the Dual Blade. The update will apply to the live service in both the Americas and Europe, with the bonus that no existing player progression will be affected. We got more details and a trailer for you below showing off how it will look.

The New Player class arriving on Sept. 8 is the fearsome Dual Blade. With two sharp blades that move at lightning speed, players will be able to slice and dice their way through any combat situation. Embodying the definition of "the best defense is a good offense," the Dual Blade uses agile movement and relentless attacks to incapacitate enemies. Mastery of the Dual Blade class is poetry in motion, as smooth, fluid combos will bring them to the crossroads of life and death. The Blade & Soul Unreal Engine 4 update is launching on Sept. 8, and players can now show their dedication as a student of the Hongmoon School with Revival packs, which are now available. There are three levels of packs – Apprentice, Master, and Grandmaster – which include an exclusive in-game player title, 7-, 30-, and 90-day Premium Membership respectively, and Bonus Items. The Master and Grandmaster Pack contains a character alteration voucher, which allows players to change their character's existing physical appearance, and the Grandmaster Pack contains the Galaxy Wings cosmetic item.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blade & Soul: The Unreal Engine 4 Update (https://youtu.be/LRenZQGma8U)