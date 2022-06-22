Blankos Block Party Will Be Launching On The Epic Games Store

Mythical Games announced today that they will be bringing Blankos Block Party over to the Epic Games Store soon. The announcement was pretty brief as they revealed it during NFT NYC, and they didn't really go into much detail beyond that. They didn't even really provide a release date beyond the idea that we'll be seeing it "soon". The game has seen some improvements and a couple of additions, but for the most part, it hasn't really gone through any major radical changes over the past year. So we're assuming the version the EGS will receive is the same as what's currently on the market. No word yet about whether it will be cross-platform, but we can't imagine why since the game is still just a PC title. We're also guessing somewhere down the road we'll hear about some kind of Fortnite crossover because that's just inevitable at this point. In the meantime, here's the entire message they publically released about the game's next home.

We're extremely excited to share this news along with the milestone of hitting over 1 Million accounts. Not only that, but we've had major partnerships with Burberry, deadmau5 and The Marathon Clothing Store in Blankos Block Party. We even have new games on the way, like NFL Rivals, Epic Spell Wars, and Nitro Nation. The most important factor for us was the ease of access that this would bring for many users. With us offering Blankos Block Party on the Epic Games Store, we're able to reach out to over 180 million players, making Blankos more discoverable and easier to download. With this global reach, our community can play with, and compete against many more players. Thank you for your continued support of Mythical Games. We look forward to sharing more of our future, in the future!