Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon 2026

Blizzard Entertainment Announced BlizzCon Return For 2026

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that they will attempt to bring BlizzCon back next year, as they're moving it up to September

Article Summary BlizzCon returns in 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center, set for September 12-13.

Event highlights include opening ceremony, panels, Darkmoon Faire, and hands-on gameplay.

Speculation suggests BlizzCon may focus on major announcements, not yearly events.

BlizzCon 2026 aims to enhance community connections and celebrate Blizzard's universes.

Blizzard Entertainment formally announced today they are looking to bring BlizzCon back, but they're aiming for 2026. The company posted an announcement today, which we have the bulk of for you below, as they are aiming to return to the Anaheim Convention Center but have pushed it up from November to September 12-13. Aside from an opening ceremony, they are planning to have several in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, several "friendly" competitions, hands-on gameplay, and more. Obviously, we're a year and a half out, so details of what's happening aren't going to be finalized for a long time. Also, the sporadic nature of BlizzCon in recent years is an indication to many who have speculated online that it will no longer be a yearly event and will only take place when the company has major announcements on the horizon. So it makes you wonder what they have planned for the 2026 holiday season…

BlizzCon 2026

BlizzCon is back! The ultimate celebration of our games and the community that unites us is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, in 2026. One of our favorite traditions, BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard's universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more. It's about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together.

We've come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. It's important that we put on an event worthy of our community. For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it. We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!