Blizzard Officially Announces BlizzConline For February 2021

Blizzard Entertainment revealed today that their next convention will be called BlizzConline and will happen in 2021. The move is being done so that, while the company can't officially hold BlizzCon in Anaheim, California this year due to COVID-19, they will at least be able to give the fans some form of participation as they reveal more for upcoming titles. The event will take place from February 19th-20th, 2021, though they were not specific as to why it's not happening in November when BlizzCon usually takes place. Right now, plans for the event include a cosplay contest and exhibition, an art contest, a digital storytelling contest, a talent spotlight, and a March of the Murlocs. Obviously there's no official word if they're revealing anything at the event, but we can't imagine them not doing it. You can read more details on the contests and sign up for them here.

While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we're putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show. We still have a lot of planning to do, and it'll be some time before we're ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun. One of the events we're planning for BlizzConline is the Community Showcase—an opportunity for cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions. And thanks to the all-online nature of the show, we're able to make these events accessible to even more people from around the globe. We're also assembling a special March of the Murlocs and inviting everyone to send us images and videos to join in.