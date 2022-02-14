Blizzard Reveals Details For Hearthstone Masters Tour: Onyxia's Lair

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details about the upcoming Hearthstone Masters Tour: Onyxia's Lair event and what you can expect. This event will be the first Master Tour of 2022, and will feature over 400 players spanning across 40+ countries who will enter the newest miniset introduced into the game recently. All 400 of them will be competing against each other from February 15th-17th for a shot at some of the $250k prize pool and all the accolades of earning their spot in the eventual Grand Championships at the end of the year. The event will also give you a shot at earning Fractured in Alterac Valley Drops with your Battle.net account liked yo to their YouTube channel! You can read more info on the event below as everything will kick off on February 15th.

Hearthstone Masters Tour Onyxia's Lair will be played in the 4 deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format. The top 32 players that don't already have invites will receive one for the second Masters Tour event of the year, Masters Tour Ruins of Alterac! Day 1: Four rounds of Swiss.

Day 2: Four rounds of Swiss.

Day 3: Top 16 single-elimination playoffs, where a new Masters Tour Champion will be crowned! For qualified players, please check the full tournament schedule for information regarding mandatory player check-ins, round start times, and more. Qualified players should familiarize themselves with our rules and policies. YouTube Drops Return! You can earn up to two Fractured in Alterac Valley card packs this weekend as you watch Hearthstone Masters Tour Onyxia's Lair! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.