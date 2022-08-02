Blizzard To Stream Warcraft Competition: The WoW Variety Show

Blizzard Entertainment has a new Warcraft show on the way to be livestreamed later this month called The WoW Variety Show. This is a new three-event live show that will be hosted on twitch starting on August 24th. Players in North America can register for the show with signups open until 11AM PT on August 15th. Players will be participating in a number of events to earn WoW goodies such as game time, mounts, pets, and other surprises you won't find out about until the show airs. There will also be four celebrity contestants in the mix, revealed at a later date. Here's the finer details, including a link to register from the team.

For glory and honor, a mix of renowned Warcraft Celebrity Contestants and chosen community members will go head-to-head as they compete in a triathlon of unique WoW activities. Players will have to show off their in-game knowledge, mastery of leveling, and speed in our specially-tailored segments for bragging rights over their fellow heroes and a slew of giveaway prizes. Read on for details of each event, and be sure to both register here and join the Variety Show Discord before the event goes live on Twitch!

Leveling: We've seen what some of our favorite friendly faces can do at max level, but now we're taking them back to where it all began. Hosted on live servers, four Warcraft Celebrity Contestants will have exactly one hour to level a fresh character as high as possible, with a series of additional tasks and challenges to face along the way!

Scavenger Hunt: From lore to unsolved mysteries, the Warcraft universe is filled with all sorts of hidden items. Faced with riddles, puzzles, and plenty of things to find, teams of five will need to work together, making the most of their time as they scour the zones and complete as many scavenger tasks as possible! Register today to start your search, because spots are limited.

Footrace Through Azeroth: The final activity comes down to a test of speed and strategy, as players will fight without flight on a footrace through Azeroth! Grab your ground-mounts and go sign-up today. May the fastest hero win!